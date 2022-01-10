Punjab polls 2022: Malvika Sood to join Cong today

Actor Sonu Sood’s sister Malvika Sood Sachar will be joining Congress on Monday.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and AICC Punjab affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary are expected to reach her residence in Moga to formally induct her in the party.

It was in November last year that Sonu Sood had announced that his sister will be contesting Punjab polls from their hometown constituency Moga.

Following the announcement, Sood had met several leaders including Channi, SAD president Sukhbir Badal and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Malvika said, “Yes, I am joining Congress party on Monday. CM Channi and Harish Chaudhary will be reaching my residence for my joining. I will be contesting polls from Moga.”

Currently, Moga MLA is Dr Harjot Kamal of Congress. He was hopeful of getting party ticket again.

However, sources said that now he has been asked to contest from some other constituency and vacate Moga for Malvika Sood Sachar.

Sources further said that actor Sonu Sood will be campaigning for Congress in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and has been assured of party ticket for his sister from Moga, which is family’s native place.