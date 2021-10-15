Punjab polls 2022: Four camps to be held in Ludhiana for new enrollments, voter verification

The Ludhiana district administration will organise four booth level camps on November 6, 7, 20, and 21 under special summary revision for voters to verify their names, new registrations, changes in voter details, and corrections in voter identification cards for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner, Varinder Kumar Sharma, who is also the district election officer, said that there were 26.06 lakh voters in the district at present.

He said that in order to ensure that every eligible voter was covered in the voter list, special booth level camps will be organised on November 6, 7, 20, and 21.

He said that these camps would be held at all polling booths in the district and all booth level officers will visit their respective booths on the above-mentioned dates to enroll new voters.

He further said that the new voters can also register themselves online through the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP).

Sharma urged people to derive maximum benefits from these camps to become an active part of the democratic process in the country. He envisioned that these camps would play an instrumental role in further strengthening democracy.