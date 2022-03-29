‘Seven injured in police lathicharge on farmers in Punjab’s Lambi’

Seven BKU (Ugrahan) members were injured late on Monday night allegedly after the police lathicharged protesting farmers outside the Lambi tehsil office in Punjab’s Muktsar district, BKU leaders said. The farmers had allegedly held tehsildar Ravinder Singh hostage before the police intervened.

The protesters were seeking payment of the long-pending compensation for the damage to their cotton crops caused by pink bollworms.

Later, the police lodged an FIR naming as many as 10 farmers and over a hundred other unidentified people. The farmers named in the FIR include Gurpal Singh Singhewala, Harpal Singh Killianwali, Bhupinder Singh Channu, Davinder Singh Maan, Kala Singh Sanghewala, Kala Singh Purankhurad, Jagdeep Singh Khuddian, Rampal Singh Gaggar and Manjinder Singh Sran – all members of BKU (Ugrahan).

In protest against the incident, farmers have started a pakka dharna outside the tehsil office, while revenue department officials have also gone on strike.

Gurpal Singh Singhewala, president of BKU (Ugrahan) in Lambi block, said a large portion of farmland in Muktsar had been damaged due to the pink bollworm attack. “However, hardly any farmer has been given compensation till date. We had been staging dharnas since September last year, but to no avail,” he said.

“On February 7 this year, we staged a dharna outside the tehsil office as farmers from six villages had been included in the girdwari report, while the damage had happened in over 30 villages in Lambi. Additional deputy commissioner Rajdeep Kaur had, at the time, assured to include the rest of the villages too, but nothing has happened so far. So we started another dharna on March 28 outside the tehsil office. The tehsildar was not allowed to go home but around 11.30 pm, the police lathicharged the protesters to let the tehsildar out, and later booked us,” Singhewala said.

BKU (Ugrahan) member Harpal Singh Killianwali sought the FIR against the farmers to be quashed. “Till the time they don’t include farmers of all villages (in the report), our dharna will continue. We also want the FIR to be quashed as we were forced to sit on dharna because issues were not resolved for months,” he said.

Bhupinder Singh, a farmer from Channu village, said, “Earlier the AAP had been condemning the SAD and the Congress for using force on protesters. Look what they have done now. They lathicharged the farmers, injured them and even booked them. We thought that it was a kisana di sarkar but they are acting just like the previous governments.”

Meanwhile, revenue officials alleged that many farmers wanted them to enter the names of persons ineligible for the compensation.

Deputy commissioner (Muktsar) Harpreet Singh Sudan promised to resolve the matter at the earliest. “I will meet revenue officials and try to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he said.