Punjab Police SI, his two accomplices arrested with 846 gm heroin

The anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested a sub-inspector, and his two aides and seized 846 gram heroin worth crores from them.

STF said that sub-inspector Harjinder Kumar (50), a native of Gopal Nagar of Gurdaspur, was arrested late on Tuesday from Ludhiana when he was allegedly going to supply the drugs to his clients. He was posted as additional SHO at division number 5 police station in Ludhiana and was in uniform when he was arrested.

His two accomplices – Harjinder Kaur (35) and Rohit Kumar (20) – are both residents of Sailkiana village of Phillaur in Jalandhar. Police added that Kaur was into drug peddling for at least a decade and booked in NDPS cases earlier too.

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AIG Snehdeep Sharma, STF Ludhiana range, accompanied by DSP Devinder Kumar and inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge STF Ludhiana Range, said that the team had first nabbed SI Harjinder Kumar on basis of a tip off. On Wednesday, two others were arrested on the basis of Kumar’s interrogation.

AIG Sharma said that Kumar was arrested at Basti Jodhewal Chowk when he was arriving on a motorbike in police uniform. He was allegedly going to supply drugs to his client. The STF team recovered 16 gram heroin from him. On the basis of his interrogation, the team arrested two others and recovered 830 gm heroin.

AIG said that Kumar came in contact with Kaur in 2018 when he was posted at Phillaur police station. Rohit works at the Cremica factory in Phillaur and he too was booked earlier in a drug case.

An FIR against the trio was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at STF police station, Mohali.