Punjab Police detains son of sub-inspector, had given shelter to accused after killing

A sub-inspector’s (S-I) son was detained by the Faridkot police on Monday in the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh Kataria alias Raju Dhodhi. The S-I is posted in Bathinda, while his son is studying in Punjabi University, Patiala, police sources said.

After the crime was committed, the S-I’s son had provided shelter – in Patiala – to all the six people accused in the murder case, the sources said.

However, the police haven’t nominated him in the FIR as yet because they are still ascertaining if the boy was aware of their plan or he just provided a place to all of them to stay.

On November 10, Pardeep was shot dead by six people when he was opening his dairy store at Hari Nau Bazar in Kotkapura around 7.15 am. Of the six shooters, there were two teenagers.

The police were not revealing the identity of a few people as their role in the crime was yet to be ascertained, the sources said.

So far only three people have been arrested. The arrests were made by a special cell of Delhi Police late on November 10 from Bakshiwala village of Patiala.

The six people had come on three motorcycles on November 10 morning. One bike was left outside the shop of Pardeep after killing him, while the other two vehicles were found 20 km away from the crime scene in Bajakhana area from where all the six drove to Patiala in a car, the sources said.

Though all the six stayed in Patiala, three of them were arrested by Delhi Police the same night from Bakshiwala village.

Out of the six nominated people – four are from Haryana and two from Faridkot city area.

The arrested include one Jitender Singh (26) of Rohtak and two teenagers of Bhiwani and Rohtak.

One person from Haryana and two Faridkot-based accused – Bhupinder Singh Goldy and Manpreet Singh Mani – are yet to be arrested.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar and his accomplice Harjinder Raju have also been booked in the FIR as Brar has claimed responsibility of the crime.