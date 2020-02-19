Punjab: Physicians’ body asks govt to regulate MBBS fee in pvt colleges

According to Dr Gupta, an MBBS student has to pay between Rs 50-70 lakh for the entire course to private universities, while the proposal was to bring it below to between Rs 10 to 15 lakh including the hostel fee. (Representational Image) According to Dr Gupta, an MBBS student has to pay between Rs 50-70 lakh for the entire course to private universities, while the proposal was to bring it below to between Rs 10 to 15 lakh including the hostel fee. (Representational Image)

The Association of Physicians of India (API), Malwa branch, has appealed to Punjab CM to bring an ordinance to regulate fee structure of MBBS courses in Punjab’s private medical colleges. API stated that last year, Punjab government had promised on work on this issue but nothing had been done till now.

Dr Vitull K. Gupta, head of the Malwa branch of API, said,”Fee structure for MBBS courses should be regulated before the onset of 2020 session. The fee structure is not affordable for all.”

He added that government failed to regulate the fee of MBBS courses in private medical colleges under deemed universities in Punjab even after the Punjab Cabinet last year in June decided to regulate the charges of private health sciences universities so that students don’t have to pay an exorbitant fee.

According to Dr Gupta, an MBBS student has to pay between Rs 50-70 lakh for the entire course to private universities, while the proposal was to bring it below to between Rs 10 to 15 lakh including the hostel fee.

The API in its letter written to Punjab CM stated that the issue of regulation of MBBS fee dates back to 2003 when the Supreme Court directed the states to enact a law to regulate the fee of all professional colleges. “Punjab constituted a committee under a retired Judge G R Majithia to suggest the ways and means to regulate the fee. In 2006, Punjab enacted a law that allowed the government to regulate the fee. The government regulated the fee by dividing seats under government and management quota in the ratio of 50:50. Later, two colleges were upgraded into deemed universities, after which both stated that they don’t fall under this fee structure regulation,” said Dr Vittul.

“Punjab government is supposed to make necessary changes in the Act so that these (deemed) universities can also be included and hence students can get some relief,” he added, while urging SAD and AAP to raise the issue.

