Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal hits road to mobilise crowd for SAD rally in Patiala

AHEAD OF Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s rally at Killianwali grain market in Lambi Assembly constituency on October 7, SAD patron and former CM Parkash Singh Badal, who is MLA from Lambi, on Wednesday started his thanksgiving tour for his party’s performance in Killianwali zone in the recent rural polls.

In block samiti polls, SAD won 14 and Congress won 11 out of the total 25 zones in Lambi.

However, Badal started his thanksgiving tour from Killianwali where he visited 10 villages on Tuesday, asking people to come in large numbers for the rally SAD plans to hold in Amarinder’s stronghold of Patiala on October 7.

“Buses will be arranged for you all. At least one person from each family should come to Patiala to raise voice against injustice,” he said.

Accusing the CM of using derogatory words like “darpok, badchalan” for him, Badal said, “After presenting the Ranjit Singh Commission report, they started saying we will not be allowed to enter villages. To reply to the same, we started rallies. We will go to his city Patiala and challenge him to face us.”

