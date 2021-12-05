Punjab: Pargat ‘hushing up’ recruitment scam, should resign, says Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday demanded the immediate resignation of higher education minister Pargat Singh in the multi-crore assistant professor recruitment scam. Badal alleged that not only all rules and procedures were set aside to recruit favourites after the paper leak, but crores of rupees were also exchanged.

While addressing the media at Khanna and Amloh, he also asked CM Charanjit Singh Channi to explain why the entire examination for recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors had been fixed to recruit only research scholars and teachers of government colleges by awarding them an extra five marks and why the responsibility of setting the examination papers was given to guides of the research scholars. “The CM must also explain why University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines were not followed in the recruitment process and why the responsibility for the recruitment to the class one job had not been entrusted to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC)”.

Badal also condemned the higher education minister for trying to hush-up the scam. “It is equally condemnable that Pargat Singh, who swears by probity, did not even react after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the recruitment process. It is shocking that despite clear evidence of leakage of various papers, including Punjabi and mathematics, neither did Pargat scrap the entire process nor did he reorder fresh examination as per UGC guidelines”.

Noting that the HC had taken notice of the irregularities, Badal demanded a high-level probe into the entire exercise as well as the link between the research scholars and government college teachers who had cleared the examination with their guides and senior teachers who had set the examination papers.

Badal said that the aggrieved students had met him and told him they had lost faith in the system because the Channi government decided to award an extra five marks to government teachers sitting for the examination. He said the candidates disclosed that similar teachers studying in private and aided colleges were not given extra weightage, which is discrimination.