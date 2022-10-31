scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 31, 2022

Punjab panchayats minister urges women sarpanches to launch crusade against drugs

The minister said that gone were the days when women needed permission even to step out of the house. He said that no society could progress if its women were not full partners in the development policies.

Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government had been making sincere efforts for women empowerment. (File Photo)

Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Monday urged women sarpanches to launch a war against drugs in their villages and sternly take on drug peddlers.

He said that the AAP government was committed to the upliftment of women and several steps were being taken in this direction.

Presiding over the seminar on women empowerment organised by the Rural Development and Panchayats department at Ludhiana, Dhaliwal said that women sarpanches hold the potential to become torch-bearers for the society and set an example with their effective planning and implementation in eliminating social evils as they already manage their families and multi-task at several levels.

The minister said that gone were the days when women needed permission even to step out of the house. He said that no society could progress if its women were not full partners in the development policies. He also appealed to women sarpanches to not let others perform their duties. Directions had already been issued that under no circumstances, a male proxy of a women sarpanch or panch would interfere in official work, said the minister.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-October 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Rumour and Stampede’ or ‘...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Lula pips Bolsonaro in Brazil but faces several economi...
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputesPremium
Mumbai: Its reign of terror long over, D-Company now ‘settles’ land disputes

Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government had been making sincere efforts for women empowerment. He said that in Punjab, nearly 6500 village panchayats were led by women sarpanches and if they all will launch a crusade against drug abuse, the menace will be curbed successfully. He said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was committed to give more wings to the women as they are pillars of society and when women are empowered, the whole society is empowered.

Meanwhile, MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and joint CP Saumya Mishra also addressed the gathering and exhorted women representatives of panchayats to become role models in the society by ensuring all-around development of villages.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-10-2022 at 11:18:00 pm
Next Story

Only 15 people were allowed at a time on the bridge when it was built in 1887

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 31: Latest News
Advertisement