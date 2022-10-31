Punjab panchayats minister urges women sarpanches to launch crusade against drugs

Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal Monday urged women sarpanches to launch a war against drugs in their villages and sternly take on drug peddlers.

He said that the AAP government was committed to the upliftment of women and several steps were being taken in this direction.

Presiding over the seminar on women empowerment organised by the Rural Development and Panchayats department at Ludhiana, Dhaliwal said that women sarpanches hold the potential to become torch-bearers for the society and set an example with their effective planning and implementation in eliminating social evils as they already manage their families and multi-task at several levels.

The minister said that gone were the days when women needed permission even to step out of the house. He said that no society could progress if its women were not full partners in the development policies. He also appealed to women sarpanches to not let others perform their duties. Directions had already been issued that under no circumstances, a male proxy of a women sarpanch or panch would interfere in official work, said the minister.

Dhaliwal said that the Punjab government had been making sincere efforts for women empowerment. He said that in Punjab, nearly 6500 village panchayats were led by women sarpanches and if they all will launch a crusade against drug abuse, the menace will be curbed successfully. He said that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was committed to give more wings to the women as they are pillars of society and when women are empowered, the whole society is empowered.

Meanwhile, MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, MC commissioner Dr Shena Aggarwal and joint CP Saumya Mishra also addressed the gathering and exhorted women representatives of panchayats to become role models in the society by ensuring all-around development of villages.