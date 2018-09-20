Punjab panchayat polls: Two injured in clashes in Ludhiana, Moga

Former minister SAD MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (left) with the injured SAD workers after the clash during Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections at village Budhewal near Sahnewal in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Former minister SAD MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (left) with the injured SAD workers after the clash during Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections at village Budhewal near Sahnewal in Ludhiana. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

THE POLLING for zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in Moga district Wednesday was marred by booth capturing and several incidents of clashes between Congress and Akali Dal workers. Re-polling was ordered for Nawan Rode village, Baghapurana where around 20 masked men allegedly barged into booth number 126 and polled bogus votes.

Deputy Commissioner Moga DPS Kharbanda said that “They polled 44 bogus votes for zila parishad and 49 votes for panchayat samiti. There are around 1,500 votes in total for this booth. We have written to State Election commission for repolling here.”

Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor said that an FIR has been registered at Smalsar police station against 20 unidentified men who captured a booth at Nawan Rode village. They have been booked under the Section 353, 186 and 506 of IPC and Sections 135 and 135-A of People’s Representation Act on complaint of presiding officer Buta Singh.

Similarly, several other incidents of clashes between Akali Dal and Congress workers were reported from Varoke, Demru Khurd, Tharaj and Thatti Bhai and Longiwind villages. Deputy commissioner Moga added that though minor incidents of scuffle were reported from these villages but it was all outside polling stations and voting was not disrupted.

Meanwhile, in Ludhiana district also there were incidents of clashes between Akali Dal workers at Detwal and Buddhewal villages.

At Buddhewal village in Ludhiana district, an Akali Dal candidate’s polling agent Tajinder Singh was allegedly attacked by Congress worker Balwir Singh. Two persons, including Tajinder Singh and his brother Narinder Singh, were injured in the ensuing scuffle. Former SAD minister Sharanjit Singh Dhillon visited injured SAD workers in hospital and claimed that Congress workers were trying to capture booths and attacked the SAD workers who tried to stop them.

Meanwhile, at Udhhowal Kalan village in Machhiwara block of Ludhiana, a polling booth staff member was allegedly reported in drunk condition for polling duties and was replaced, causing a 15-20 minute delay in polling.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Aggarwal said that voting was not disrupted anywhere in the district. “We have received some complaints and videos, which are being probed, but voting was not disrupted anywhere,” he added.

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App