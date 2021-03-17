Punjab orders updation of students’ Aadhaar cards for scholarship schemes

A spokesperson of the school education department said that the director general of school education (DGSE) has issued a letter to the district education officers in this regard.

The Punjab school education department has issued orders for making biometric updation in Aadhaar cards of the students to ensure timely receipt of scholarship under various schemes.

A spokesperson of the school education department said that the director general of school education (DGSE) has issued a letter to the district education officers in this regard. The roster of primary schools regarding Aadhaar cards of students will be prepared by the District Education Officer (Elementary) and the roster for Middle, High and Senior Secondary will be prepared by the District Education Officer (secondary) of their districts.

According to the spokesperson, students must have Aadhaar cards for various scholarship schemes. Therefore, instructions have been issued for the students between the age groups of five to 15 years to acquire their Aadhaar cards. At the same time, biometric updation has also been asked for the students who have Aadhaar cards. This process will begin from new academic session (April 1, 2021). The Department of Food and Civil Supplies will provide 294 Aadhaar kits with manpower.