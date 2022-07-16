Officials raze 22 illegal houses at 4 am amid rain, Dhobiana residents cry foul

At least 22 houses that had come up illegally on four acres in Bathinda’s Dhobiana Basti were razed by the district administration and municipal corporation at around 4 am on Friday to make way for a stalled ring road project.

As per Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) officials, the land — which is estimated to be worth Rs 90 crore — had been encroached for more than three decades, with successive governments having turned a blind eye to it. The encroachments, they claimed, mushroomed over the years.

Friday’s demolition drive, however, came with its share of criticism with most of the squatters claiming that they were not given enough time by officials to clear out their belongings.

“Officials from Bathinda Development Authority turned up to clear the houses at around 4 am, while it was raining outside. Families, children were sleeping inside when the officials came knocking. Most of them didn’t even get the chance to clear their belongings out of the houses,” said one of the encroachers.

Officials from the development authority, however, rubbished the claims and said that enough notice as well alternate accommodations had been provided to the encroachers by them. Interestingly, even though authorities claimed the land as encroached upon, a number of houses that were torn down on Friday had legal electricity as well as water connections.

Additional commissioner administrator of BDA, Rupinder Pal Singh, said, “The access to a bridge on the ring road now is clear with this piece of land being freed from encroachers. We will construct a road on the land that was vacated today. All the families living here have already been provided EWS flats by us.”

According to details, the BDA had provided 44 EWS flats —each measuring 25 square yard — for the 22 houses that it demolished on Friday. Officials claimed that though some of the families had already shifted to the flats allotted, some others had taken possession of their flats but at the same time refused to vacate their house on the encroached land.

Records showed that the ring road project was conceptualised in 2001, with its foundation stone being laid in 2011 during the then SAD-BJP government’s rule. The project, however, could not be executed completely as encroachers on four acres of land in between refused to give up their space without being adequately compensated.

A Congress leader from the area, Jaijeet Singh Johal, said,”Around Rs 90 crore had been released for the project by former Finance Minister, Manpreet Singh Badal. People should have been relocated before the administration launched the demolition drive, that too at 4 in the morning when it was raining.” Johal is the brother-in-law of Manpreet Singh Badal.