Punjab: No word on results of 31,000 students who appeared for board exams via open school

Though the Punjab government has declared the classes 10 and 12 board exam results based on the previous semester’s performance, students who had to appear for Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams via open school are yet to get their results. On Friday, over 150 students, their parents and AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, who is also president of AAP’s women’s wing, sat on dharna outside the house of Education Minister Vijayinder Singla in Sangrur, seeking a clarification.

The minister has stated that they will be making an announcement on the issue this week.

Baljinder Kaur said, “I along with students sat on the road for more than 8 hours outside the residence of the education minister even ate langar on the road at 10pm. However, the minister had called five students to his house and told them that he will clarify on this issue on Tuesday or within the coming week.”

Over 31,000 students had appeared via open school for class 10 exams, which had started on March 17. They had appeared for only one paper before lockdown was announced.

Kaur said, “Many students have to appear for army recruitment rallies and the one is scheduled for August 30. If they don’t have any certificate of class 10, they cannot appear for such rallies and hence can’t get a job. “

