Punjab: No RSS route marches on Dussehra; farmer unions look to postpone Modi, Shah effigy burning

There will be no ‘path sanchalan’ (route march) by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the second year running on Dussehra (October 15), which happens to be its foundation day. However, shastra poojan (worshipping of instruments, tools etc) will be held inside ‘shakhas’ across the country on Friday, RSS workers indicated.

Yashdeep Puri, pracharak of RSS, Sarabha unit in Ludhiana said: “Our ‘path sanchalan’ programme is not being conducted across the country due to Covid-19 guidelines. Last year too we cancelled it. But shastra poojan will be done inside ‘shakhas’ as normal. The idea is to organise programmes in small gatherings and follow Covid guidelines.”

RSS workers said that the cancellation of route marches has got nothing to do with the farmer protests. In Punjab, route marches used to happen in every district as RSS has more than 300 shakhas in the state.

Meanwhile, a few leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have given a call to postpone the programme to burn effigies of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amita Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath planned for Dussehra (Friday) to Saturday.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, one of the members of SKM stated: “The BJP is trying to give a communal colour to our protest. For us, it is a simple protest as we did last year. However, we don’t want to give them any chance to raise a finger against us. Hence we intend to burn the same effigies on October 16 instead of 15.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, however, said, “I heard Rajewal’s comment about burning effigies on October 16, but several villages have already planned it for October 15. This last-minute change may or may not reach one and all. So let’s see if few burn it on Dussehra and few others a day later.”

Meanwhile, BJP has written to Punjab DGP seeking FIR against SKM leaders for hurting religious sentiments of people and alleged that the farmer unions were focusing only on Hindu festivals by planning protests.