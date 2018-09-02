Punjab: Nigerian arrested with 300 grams of heroin

The Khanna police on Saturday arrested a Nigerian travelling in a Delhi to Ludhiana bus and claimed recovery of 300 gm heroin from him. The accused, Emacca Ofer (32), a native of Inugu in Nigeria, lives in Chandan Vihar in Delhi.

Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that the bus was stopped for checking by police near Sua Pulli Bondli at Otalan bypass, adding that the accused has been living in Delhi for past five years and peddling drugs for a year.

