Punjab agri dept officer, 7-year old son die after consuming poison on PAU campus

An officer of Punjab’s agriculture department late on Monday night killed her seven-year-old son, before consuming poison herself inside her office at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana.

Police said that the officer, Ramanpreet Kaur (37), was an agriculture development officer of the Punjab government and allegedly made her son drink the poisonous substance, before consuming it herself and dying. Both the mother-son were rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where they were declared dead on arrival.

Ludhiana chief agricultural officer, Narinder Singh Benipal, said that Ramanpreet was posted at the fertilizers/pesticides testing lab of the agriculture department which is located at PAU.

“Four agriculture development officer are posted at our lab in PAU. Earlier, her posting was in Jagraon. We have not been able to ascertain why she took this extreme step. It was really unfortunate that we lost an able officer,” said Benipal.

Police said that they have not recovered any note or letter from the spot yet. A police officer said said that inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC at PAU police station had been launched, after Ramanpreet’s father, who is a resident of Model Town area, gave the investigators a statement.

Police said that the official used to work from her cabin, which was separate from the seating area of other staff members. The cabin was found locked from outside on Monday. She also had not gone home for lunch on Monday like usual, raising suspicions.

Inspector Gurpreet Singh, SHO of PAU police station said that no suicide note has been recovered yet. “Doctors suspect that both of them consumed some poisonous substance, maybe a fertilizer or some pesticide from the lab. We will know what they consumed only after the autopsy report comes. Ramanpreet’s husband, who is a senior officer in a private bank, had dropped his wife and their son at the PAU campus on Monday morning. Monday was the first time she had taken her son to office,” said the SHO.

Staff at PAU’s lab told police that they were about to conduct some tests on Monday and asked her for the same. She appeared upset and refused to conduct the tests stating that she was not in the mood and went inside her cabin.

Later her cabin was found locked from outside. It is suspected that Ramanpreet entered her cabin from teh rear entrance and took the extreme step.

Police said that they came to know about the incident in the evening at around 7 pm when the woman’s husband reached her office, but she did not answer his calls.

The door of the cabin was locked from outside. They opened the lock using a duplicate key and were shocked to find

the woman and her son unconscious. They rushed them to a hospital immediately, where doctors declared them dead.

The SHO said that the woman’s parents so far do not suspect any foul play in the deaths.