Punjab: Moong purchase slow; farmers protest with produce outside MLA’s house

A group of farmers staged a protest with their produce outside the house of Sunam MLA Aman Arora on Monday, alleging that contrary to the Punjab government’s claims, moong was not being sold in mandis.

Sources from the department of agriculture have confirmed that moong is being lifted from only four mandis in the state as the arhtiyas are on strike after the union government’s new procurement policy.

According to the policy, moong can be purchased through cooperative societies and not through arhtiyas (commission agents). Due to this, the arhityas will not make any commission by procuring produce.

“We had a meeting with the principal secretary to CM A Venu Prasad and mandi board officials and they asked for arhtiyas to reduce the commission if the crop is sold through them. But no solution arrived as our commission is already genuine. Last year, there was no MSP on moong and by today nearly 50,000 quintals of moong have been purchased by private players. At this time last year, only 750 quintals were purchased by them…so figures show the procurement process,” said Vijay Kalra, president of the Punjab Arhtiyas Federation.

He added, “Ahrtiyas are on strike and hence procurement process has been stalled in mandis.”

“We expect produce to come in cooperative societies from 2-3 days where we can purchase it directly..,” an agriculture officer said.

However, Kalra said, “The way farmer is feeling hassled, he will start selling crop to private players from tomorrow…let’s see what rate they offer…already maize is being sold at below MSP to private players in mandis of Doaba.”