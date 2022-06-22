Congress released Rs 65 lakh for street lights but didn’t get it installed: AAP leader

AAP leader from Dakha Dr KNS Kang on Tuesday said that the previous Congress government “embezzled a grant of Rs 65 lakh” that was released for installing street lights in 26 villages of Sidhwan Bet block of Dakha constituency ahead of Punjab Assembly elections in January this year.

Kang added that even as the cheques were signed and released, the lights were never installed. He added that not only the lights were purchased at inflated rates, they were also brought from the firm owned by a relative of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu, who had contested polls from Dakha.

Kang alleged that the embezzled funds were probably used for Congress campaign in Punjab polls.

Producing a set of documents in a press conference on Tuesday, Kang said that he has submitted a complaint in the matter to Ludhiana deputy commissioner requesting a high-level enquiry into where the funds meant for street lights went and where they were misused.

The BDPO who signed those cheques himself has now written to panchayat samiti chairman saying that he signed those cheques under “political pressure” but the lights have not been installed yet, said Kang.