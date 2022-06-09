Punjab: Mazdoor unions to go ahead with ‘Chetavni’ rally in Sangrur today

Despite the assurance given by the Punjab government to look into most of their demands, the state Mazdoor unions have decided to go ahead with their ‘Chetavni’ rally at Sangrur grain market on Thursday. However, the only change in the plan is they won’t march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union (PKMU) general secretary Lachhman Singh Sewewala said, “Just like on Tuesday where a meeting was held with the Punjab CM, another round of meeting was called on Wednesday at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, which was, however, chaired by Revenue Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. Though they gave us assurance to look into most of our demands, but our rally will go ahead as per the plan. We will, however, not march towards the CM house.”

The rally will be organised by PKMU, Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC), Punjab Mazdoor Union and Krantikari Mazdoor Union.

PKMU president Zora Singh Nasrali said, “The Punjab government had agreed to resolve the issue of dummy auctions on panchayati land meant for dalits in many villages, but in about 22 villages, the auction hasn’t happened till date due to protests by dalits.”

The government said that a seven-member committee will be formed to look into the issue of auction of panchayati land reserved for dalits so as to give this land at cheaper rates to dalits, the union leaders said.

Another dharna going on outside CM office in Dhuri

Meanwhile, another dharna has been going on outside the CM’s office in Dhuri since June 2. As Dhuri happens to be the constituency of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, a sub-office of the CM has been arranged in Dhuri in a rented accommodation. Farmers here are protesting to get pending dues of their sugarcane crop which are outstanding against a private sugar mill of Dhuri.

According to farmer Avtar Singh, around Rs 14 crore worth dues of farmers are outstanding, out of which nearly Rs 1.79 crore is the government share. These dues have been outstanding for more than three years now. Three farmers are also sitting on the rooftop of this CM office in Dhuri, which comes under Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Farmers are planning a mega protest on June 10.