Police stopped us from entering main market because of AAP roadshow: Congress

It was a day of roadshows in Barnala where Congress too had planned an event at the main bazar where AAP’s high-profile roadshow had to cross after a few hours, but only the ruling party could get its show on the road.

Congress candidate Dalvir Goldy alleged that party workers and supporters were stopped from entering the main bazar as the route was blocked for the AAP roadshow after three hours.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were part of the AAP roadshow.

Former Congress MLA Sanjay Talwar, who is in-charge of Barnala campaign of the party, said, “We started our roadshow at 3 pm from Barnala market, but we were stopped by cops even though the Delhi CM was to cross that area only after three hours. Police kept the route blocked for three hours for AAP’s roadshow. They not only didn’t allow us to use that route, the common man, too, was put to lot of inconvenience owing to the roadblock. We then detoured around the inner lanes of the city to meet people. But needless to say, this was sheer high-handedness of police, and all this was done at the behest of the so-called Aam Aadmi Party.”

Congress leaders alleged that AAP was facing protests in every roadshow of the party for ‘not fulfilling’ people’s promises, and so the ruling party was getting the roads blocked to keep protesting people at bay. They even alleged that AAP was bringing its own crowd in the roadshow as the general public was not giving the party a positive response.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said Kejriwal had insulted Mann publicly by sidelining him in the car and taking all the credit by standing himself inside the vehicle.

“Nothing can be more insulting than this as Mann is the CM of Punjab,” he said, while pointing out, “Mann looked like another security personnel in the car, while Kejriwal stood inside during his failed roadshow in Sangrur today,” Warring added. “Not that we had any doubts about Mann’s status vis à vis Kejriwal, but Monday’s roadshow was insulting for Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat as Mann is the CM of the state and the way he was hanging on the side of the vehicle was unbecoming of a CM,” Warring said.