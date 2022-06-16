Punjab: In face of protests, AAP leaders say confident of win in Sangrur

AMID ongoing protests by various unions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is continuing with their campaign for Sangrur bypoll. Even as Cabinet minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa visited for a meeting in a private hotel in Sangrur on Wednesday, he was greeted by a protest by overage unemployed union outside Dreamland colony, where CM Bhagwant Mann has a house. Members of the union had blocked the Patiala road for about 3 hours and later they lifted the dharna as authorities assured a meeting of the union with Mann.

Jimpa, meanwhile, held a meeting in support of AAP candidate Gurmel Singh and said that the party was sure of winning the seat. Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann was also present in that meeting.

Raman Kumar, president of the union said, “We started a protest around noon and even blocked both sides of Sangrur-Patiala road in front of Dreamland colony. Providing jobs was AAP’s poll promise and we were only reminding the party. We were told that the CM will be meeting us regarding our demand to increase the age for applying in government jobs.We had lifted the dharna from the main road and shifted it to one side of Dreamland colony by erecting a tent. If our talk with the CM materialises, we will lift the dharna.”

Meanwhile, addressing the people, Gurmel Singh said, “The AAP government led by CM Bhagwant Mann has taken many historic decisions for the people of Punjab in the past three months. Just like the CM had raised the voice of Sangrur in Parliament, with the same spirit, I will raise the issues of Sangrur people in Parliament.”

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Jimpa added , “the people of Sangrur know the good work that AAP has done here and the party is sure to win the seat”.

Anmol Gagan Mann added that Sangrur has been a stronghold of the party since 2014 and party candidate Gurmel Singh will win this seat with a thumping majority.

However, AAP workers faced protests in a few Malerkotla and Dhuri villages during campaigning. On June 11, when AAP had a workers’ meeting in Dhuri, they faced protest by farmers outside the dharamshala where the meeting had been organised.