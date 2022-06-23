Punjab: Kanungo arrested after AAP MLA ‘raids’ revenue office; video of ‘sting operation’ recorded live

The Khanna police Wednesday arrested a kanungo (revenue department official) after AAP Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Diyalpura ‘raided’ the patwaar khaana (revenue office) at Machhiwara and claimed recovery of Rs 15,000 bribe money from him.

The MLA also did Facebook live of the entire ‘sting operation’.

Diyalpura said that complainant Ranvinder Singh of Meherban area had told him that his land was at Udhowal village. The complainant alleged that kanungo Baljit Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 40,000 for making land record entries after the division of the land. However, the deal was fixed at Rs 25,000.

The complainant told the MLA that he had paid the first instalment of Rs 10,000 to the kanungo earlier and the balance amount of Rs 15,000 was to be given on Wednesday.

“However, before the complainant went to give him the balance amount, we clicked photos of the notes that he had to give to him so that the kanungo could not backtrack. Later, we went to his office and recovered the same notes. He also accepted on camera that he took 10k earlier and 15k today. He has been handed over to police,” Diyalpura told The Indian Express.

Sub-Inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO of Machhiwara police station, said that Baljit Singh, who hails from Ludhiana, was arrested and an FIR was registered against him under sections of the IPC and PC Act.

“We have got to know that earlier also in 2019 this kanungo was booked in a case but reinstated. We will get that probed too,” the MLA said.