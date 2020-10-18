Punjab: NEET aspirant dies by suicide, parents say was upset over poor rank

The girl had remained among toppers in 10th and 12th board exams.

Upset over not securing the desired rank in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), an 18-year old girl from Jagraon of Ludhiana allegedly died by suicide at her residence here, police said.

At the time of the incident she was alone at home, while her parents had gone to market, Inspector Nidhan Singh, SHO, Jagraon City police station, said.

According to parents of the victim, both government school teachers, they had gone to market while their daughter was studying in her room on the first floor of the house. After returning, they called her to come downstairs. When after repeated calls she did not come, they went to her room only to find the girl hanging with the ceiling fan. They cut the rope and rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The parents said that their daughter wanted to pursue MBBS, but did not get the desired rank in the NEET following which she was under depression. The girl had remained among toppers in 10th and 12th board exams.

Ahead of NEET, she had fallen ill and could not perform well. The parents told police that they never scolded her and instead had asked her to prepare for next year. The police have launched inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC following the statement of her parents.

