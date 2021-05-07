Nearly 600 vials of Remdesivir found in canal water, police probe on

The Ropar police on Thursday recovered nearly 600 vials of Remdesivir from two spots. The vials were found floating in canal water. Till filing of this report, the search was still on as more vials were located at another spot in the flowing canal water. Police said that vials of two drugs — Remdesivir and Cefoperazone — were found floating in the canal and the total recovery had reached 1,200 till this report was filed.

Ropar SSP Akhil Chaudhary, said that information was received that some injection vials were seen floating in Bhakra canal near Morinda. “A team headed by DSP Chamkaur Sahib was immediately sent to the spot at village Salempur along with drugs inspector and senior medical officer (SMO). Initially, around 300 Remdesivir and Cefoperazone vials were found from the canal,” said the SSP.

However, teams continued search operation upstream at village Balsanda, where more vials of both drugs were found. “We have deployed more teams to recover more vials. On preliminary investigation, these vials are apparently fake as per the district Drug Control Officer (DCO). Till now nearly 1,200 vials have been recovered including 600 Remdesivir but it is still being probed that who dumped them in the canal,” said the SSP.

He said that the process to register an FIR was ongoing and teams were still searching for more vials in the canal.