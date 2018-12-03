Punjab MP, minister hit back at Navjot Singh Sidhu: Punjab da captain, sadda captain

Punjab da captain sadda captain, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu replied to their party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunday following his ‘captain’ jibe at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Hoardings reading ‘Punjab da captain, sadda captain’ with photographs of Amarinder, along with Bittu and Ashu, were put up across Ludhiana city. The hoardings also have smaller photos of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Following Sidhu’s recent visit to Pakistan for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor, his comment that “Rahul Gandhi is my captain”, whereas Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder is the “Captain of the Army” snowballed into a major controversy. Sidhu also said that he went to Pakistan on directions of Rahul. He however later claimed that his comment was “twisted” and that Amarinder is like a father figure to him.

Ludhiana MP Bittu said that the hoarding campaign has been started to “clear misunderstanding” in minds of people like Sidhu who have forgotten that “the people of Punjab elected Amarinder Singh as the captain of Punjab.”

“Galatfehmi ho jaati hai logo ko (Some people misunderstand things). One such misunderstanding has also gripped our honorable minister Navjot Singh Sidhu. He has forgotten that it is the people of Punjab who have elected Amarinder Singh as the captain of Punjab for five years. He needs to be reminded that, so we have started this hoardings campaign. When it comes to Punjab, Amarinder Singh is the captain of the people, ministers and every Congressman working in this state. This campaign ‘Punjab da captain, sadda captain’ will only grow and spread. Loyal party workers have been hurt and angered with Sidhu’s remarks,” said Bittu.

Minister Ashu, who is MLA from Ludhiana west, said that Rahul is the organisational head of the party, but when it comes to Punjab, it is Amarinder who is their “captain” and all ministers, including Sidhu are answerable to him.

“Each minister in Captain’s government is answerable to him for people have elected him as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Sidhu too, being a part of this Cabinet, is answerable to Captain Amarinder Singh. There was a need to give this message clear and loud. Rahul Gandhi is the organisational head of the party, but Punjab’s captain is Amarinder Singh,” said Ashu.