Punjab: Most number of tests in a day as state records highest ever 1-day tally

Covid testing underway at Civil Hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In the highest ever single-day count since the pandemic started last year, Punjab recorded 4,970 new Covid cases and 69 more deaths, as per the state bulletin, Wednesday. Also, Punjab conducted 56,751 tests in past 24 hours, the highest ever since pandemic started last year.

For the fifth day in a row, the daily case count crossed 4,000-mark in Punjab. The previous highest case count was 4,957 cases recorded on April 18.

Meanwhile, maximum infections continue to be reported from two districts- SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Ludhiana.

It is during the second Covid wave that has been ongoing in Punjab since February last week that the daily case count has touched new peaks. First, daily case count in Punjab had crossed 3,000-mark on March 26 this year when 3,176 fresh cases were reported. Then it crossed 4,000-mark on April 15 when 4,333 cases were recorded.

The highest single-day case count during the first wave was 2,896 cases which were reported on September 17 last year.

With 69 fresh deaths Sunday, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 8,114.

As per the district wise break-up of 69 deaths, ten died in Amritsar, seven each in Ferozepur and Ludhiana, six each in SAS Nagar and Patiala, five each in Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, four each in SBS Nagar and Tarn Taran, three each in Gurdaspur and Kapurthala, two each in Bathinda, Fazilka and Pathankot and one each in Barnala, Faridkot and Muktsar.

Total infections in the state reached 3,14, 269 and total active cases in Punjab are 38,866.

The maximum fresh cases Wednesday were recorded in Ludhiana (879), SAS Nagar (692), Patiala (462) and Jalandhar (422).

While 42 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 492 are on oxygen support. Also, there were 2,727 fresh recoveries. Punjab has administered a total of 24.19 lakh doses of vaccine till Sunday.