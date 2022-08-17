Punjab: Class 12 student ‘molested, pushed down stair’ in Moga

A class 12 student was allegedly molested and pushed down the stairs by three youths at the stadium in Moga on August 12 night, following which she suffered fractures in both her legs and jaw. However, an FIR was registered after four days on Tuesday after the girl’s father recorded his statement.

According to the girl’s father, she had gone to the stadium to play after attending her tuition classes. He told police, “One of her friends called her and asked her whereabouts. After some time, the friend, along with his two others reached the stadium and a clash started. The three youths first thrashed her mercilessly and then pushed her down the stairs. Both her legs and jaw suffered fractures and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was referred to a bigger facility in Ludhiana later.”

Moga DSP Damanbir Singh said that on August 13 when police first received news of the incident from the hospital, they were told that it was an “accident”.

“However, on Tuesday, her father changed the statement and claimed that his daughter was molested and pushed from the stairs. The girl is medically unfit to record her statement. We have registered an FIR against the three youths — one identified and two unidentified, on the basis of her father’s statement. Facts of the incident are being verified,” the DSP said, adding that while the age of the girl is yet to be ascertained, she is a class 12 student.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 376/511, 307 and 34 of IPC with the Moga city-1 police station.