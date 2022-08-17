Punjab: Class 12 student ‘molested, pushed down stair’ in Moga

August 17, 2022 8:59:51 am
A class 12 student was allegedly molested and pushed down the stairs by three youths at the stadium in Moga on August 12 night, following which she suffered fractures in both her legs and jaw. However, an FIR was registered after four days on Tuesday after the girl’s father recorded his statement.
According to the girl’s father, she had gone to the stadium to play after attending her tuition classes. He told police, “One of her friends called her and asked her whereabouts. After some time, the friend, along with his two others reached the stadium and a clash started. The three youths first thrashed her mercilessly and then pushed her down the stairs. Both her legs and jaw suffered fractures and she was rushed to a nearby hospital. She was referred to a bigger facility in Ludhiana later.”
Moga DSP Damanbir Singh said that on August 13 when police first received news of the incident from the hospital, they were told that it was an “accident”.
“However, on Tuesday, her father changed the statement and claimed that his daughter was molested and pushed from the stairs. The girl is medically unfit to record her statement. We have registered an FIR against the three youths — one identified and two unidentified, on the basis of her father’s statement. Facts of the incident are being verified,” the DSP said, adding that while the age of the girl is yet to be ascertained, she is a class 12 student.
Subscriber Only Stories
An FIR has been registered under Sections 376/511, 307 and 34 of IPC with the Moga city-1 police station.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Anurag Kashyap predicts Oscar nomination for RRR, hopes Kashmir Files isn't picked as India's official selection instead
RJD's 'MY-plus' push, JD(U) sticks to tried-and-tested 11Premium
Now, CM’s nod mandatory before transfer of govt staff
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics dedicated to people, total now 100: Mann
Hooda: BJP-JJP coalition a non-performing govt that believes in event mgmt
Punjab: Under NDPS Act, 186 Proclaimed Offenders nabbed since July 5
Mann blames brain drain on unemployment: ‘houses lying locked in villages…not purna azadi’
Ahead of stubble burning season, Punjab appoints nodal officers, gives machines to farmers
Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United
In Delhi’s GK-1 market, woman is dragged on road in brazen snatching incident
While You Were Asleep: Pakistan beat the Netherlands, Raducanu shows no mercy to Williams and Kyrgios skips Davis Cup
‘Silence is the residue of fear’: Clint Smith
Daily Briefing: Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Valley; Bilkis Bano and kin ‘numb’ over release of 11 convicts
When Sachin Pilgaonkar fell in love with Supriya despite their 10-year age gap, she thought he was married
Anurag Kashyap on making women-led films: ‘Male actors trust you when they are new, but slowly insecurity hits them’