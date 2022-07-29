scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

Son hacks teacher to death over ‘property dispute’ in Punjab’s Moga

Moga police said the accused and three to four accomplices attacked the victim multiple times with sharp-edged weapons. The man was later rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 29, 2022 12:41:37 pm
punjab murder“Buta Singh was divorced from his wife, but his son used to harass him for property,” said Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana.

A school teacher was allegedly hacked to death by his son, along with three to four accomplices, in Punjab’s Moga district late Thursday, officers said.

The police identified the deceased as Master Buta Singh (55) of Charik village, a physical education teacher at DN Model Senior Secondary School in Moga. They said the accused attacked the victim multiple times with axes and other sharp-edged weapons. The man was later rushed to Civil Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Officers said that on Thursday, when the teacher was returning home from school on a two-wheeler, his son Harpreet Singh alias Happy and the others waylaid him at Budh Singh Wala Link Road. The police said Happy allegedly banged his car into his father’s two-wheeler and when Buta Singh fell down, the men attacked him with axes and other weapons on his head.

Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh Kamboj, in-charge of Charik police post, said Happy was on the run. An FIR has been registered for murder at Moga city-2 South police station on the statement of Iqbal Singh, a nephew of the deceased, who told the police that Happy had been demanding his share of land from his father.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

“Buta Singh was divorced from his wife, but his son used to harass him for property,” said Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Masaba Masaba S2 review

The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement