Son hacks teacher to death over ‘property dispute’ in Punjab’s Moga

A school teacher was allegedly hacked to death by his son, along with three to four accomplices, in Punjab’s Moga district late Thursday, officers said.

The police identified the deceased as Master Buta Singh (55) of Charik village, a physical education teacher at DN Model Senior Secondary School in Moga. They said the accused attacked the victim multiple times with axes and other sharp-edged weapons. The man was later rushed to Civil Hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

Officers said that on Thursday, when the teacher was returning home from school on a two-wheeler, his son Harpreet Singh alias Happy and the others waylaid him at Budh Singh Wala Link Road. The police said Happy allegedly banged his car into his father’s two-wheeler and when Buta Singh fell down, the men attacked him with axes and other weapons on his head.

Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh Kamboj, in-charge of Charik police post, said Happy was on the run. An FIR has been registered for murder at Moga city-2 South police station on the statement of Iqbal Singh, a nephew of the deceased, who told the police that Happy had been demanding his share of land from his father.

“Buta Singh was divorced from his wife, but his son used to harass him for property,” said Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana.