Punjab: Moga police arrest wanted gangster

Moga police on Friday claimed to have arrested a wanted gangster cum sharpshooter, Harmanjit Singh alias Harman Bhau, of village Cheema in Tarn Taran district.

Moga police said that an FIR, dated 23.10.20, under the Section 22 of the NDPS Act and 25/27 Arms Act was registered against him and his accomplices at Mehna police station.

Two of his associates, Ajay Kumar alias Mani of Kotkapura and Amritpal Singh of Bhinder Kalan, Moga were arrested earlier. In the said case, 2,000 narcotic tablets Tramadol SR along with a.12 bore weapon with 6 live cartridges have been recovered from Harman Bhau. They were collectively involved in several cases of highway robberies, attempt to murder for ransom, gang war and snatching, said police.

Moga SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said that Harmanjit Singh alias Harman Bhau who is the main hitman and sharpshooter of the gang was a notorious gangster who was wanted in at least 10 FIRs. He is being interrogated with an intent to ascertain various crimes he had committed in the past and also the source from where he had procured the weapons to commit those crimes. So far, a Fortuner car which was snatched at gunpoint from Panchkula and a .12 bore gun which he snatched from a hospital guard in Kotakpura, have been recovered from him. Further interrogation is likely to lead to more recovery and arrests of his associates in the coming days.

Several FIRs registered against him include two in district Moga, two each in Ludhiana rural and Faridkot, three in Tarn Taran and one in Panchkula of Haryana.

In Moga, he allegedly fired and injured at a rice broker to rob him on September 4 this year. Then on July 10, he allegedly pointed a weapon at police party for which he was booked at Mehna police station.

He was booked in Ludhiana rural for allegedly firing at and injuring a person after getting supari and in another case he allegedly snatched Ritz car at gunpoint.

In Faridkot, he allegedly snatched a .12 bore gun from a security guard at Kataria Hospital. In another case in Faridkot, he allegedly Fired about 16-17 rounds at the son of an ASI with an intent to murder him as a part of gang rivalry.

In a case in Tarn Taran, he allegedly injured a person with an iron rod. In two other cases, a bike was allegedly snatched at gunpoint and an ex-Sarpanch of village Cheema Kalan was shot at and injured with an intent to murder.

