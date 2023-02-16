In Punjab’s Moga, man kills wife with intoxicant injection, lives with body in house for 2 days

A man in Punjab’s Moga city has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife by injecting an intoxicant substance into her, at his residence in Preet Nagar near Pahara Singh Chowk. For almost two days after killing his wife, he lived inside the house with his two-year-old son, even as her body lay on the bed, the police said.

According to the police, on the evening of February 14, some neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house and raised an alarm. When the police reached the spot, the house was locked and the accused, identified as Rohit Sharma, had fled. The body of his wife Monika Sharma (26) was found lying on the bed.

The police said that the body had almost decomposed and Rohit lived in the house for two days with his two-year-old son.

Inspector Amandeep Kamboj, the station house officer of Moga City South police station, said that Rohit was arrested and he allegedly confessed to killing his wife by giving her an intoxicant injection. “Both used to have regular fights and many times, Monika had gone back to her parents’ house but he used to bring her back. He says he does not remember the exact time and date when he injected her but it was almost two days before the body was found,” Kamboj said.

Monika’s father Parminder Pal, a resident of Shahkot in Jalandhar, told the police that the couple was married in October 2017. Since then, they had a strained relationship and many times Monika had come back to her maternal home after Rohit allegedly assaulted and harassed her. However, he allegedly used to take her back after apologising.

SHO Kamboj said that Rohit worked as a journalist with a vernacular paper. His father had died and his mother used to live with him but had gone out of the city for the past few days.

An FIR for murder was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code at Moga City South police station.