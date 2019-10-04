Punjab: Moga deputy mayor booked for attempt to murder

The Moga police registered an FIR against city’s Deputy Mayor, Jarnail Singh, and four others for allegedly opening fire and injuring one person during a clash related to gurdwara land in village Duneke on Thursday.

Police said that clash between two parties occurred over an issue related to the passage going to gurdwara land. While Jarnail Singh and his accomplices wanted 13 feet of passage, the opposite party allegedly led by local Congress leader Lakhbir Singh Lakha wanted 11 feet.

Jarnail Singh had won as an Independent candidate during Moga Municipal Corporation elections and later elected as Deputy Mayor in SAD-BJP ruled house. He is closely associated with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Meanwhile, sources said that first party, said to be Congress workers, launched an attack first on Jarnail and his accomplices and gheraoed his vehicle. Jarnail then allegedly took out his .32 bore licensed revolver and opened fire. The bullet hit Kulwant Singh on his left leg, from the opposite party.

Akshit Jain, Mayor, Moga city from SAD, told to The Indian Express, “There was a clash at village Duneke related to the gurdwara land and the passage leading to it. While the religious leaders and Jarnail wanted 13 feet of passage to be left along land meant for gurdwara, opposite party wanted 11 feet. He opened fire in self-defense as other party persons gheraoed him first. However, we are also not in touch with him since incident happened. This is what villagers have told us.”

Jarnail Singh’s phone was switched off.

Inspector Lachhman Singh, SHO, Moga City-1 police station, said that an FIR was registered against Jarnail Singh and his four accomplices for allegedly opening fire with his .32 bore revolver. He has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC and Sections 20 and 27 of Arms Act in an FIR registered at Moga City-1 police station on the complaint of Kulwant Singh.