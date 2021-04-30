Punjab: MLA Simarjeet Bains’ gunman dies in accidental firing

An assistant sub-inspector from Ludhiana, who was attached with Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief-cum-MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, died after his service weapon accidentally went off while he was cleaning it, Thursday.

ASI Sewa Singh (48), resident of Harkrishan Nagar, was attached with the security team of MLA for nearly five months. According to the statement of the cop’s son, his father was getting ready for duty and his service weapon accidentally went off when he was cleaning it. He received a bullet injury in the right side of the head. He was rushed to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he died while undergoing treatment.

Additional DCP-2 Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that two bullets came out of the weapon, of which one had hit the roof and the other injured the cop fatally.

Police filed inquest proceedings under the Section 174 of CrPC at Shimlapuri police station on the complaint of deceased’s son.