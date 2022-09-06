Punjab minister launches eye donation campaign, pledges to donate his own

In an attempt to boost the eye donation movement in the state, Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra Monday pledged to donate his own eyes . He said that the campaign should become a people’s movement.

On the occasion of 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight, Jauramajra while presiding over a state-level event at Government Dental College Auditorium, Patiala, asked the public to come forward voluntarily and become an eye donor.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra has taken an initiative to make the eye donation campaign a popular movement by taking a vow to donate eyes. He pledged & filled out form to donate his eyes during 37th National Eye Donation Fortnight campaign at Patiala. pic.twitter.com/5uQxaUhPTB — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) September 5, 2022

He said that the Punjab government would not allow state government hospitals to become ‘referral hospitals’ and all efforts were being made to provide best treatment to patients at government hospitals, instead of referring them to other hospitals.

The minister said that the erstwhile repute of Government Rajindra Hospital and Mata Kaushalya Hospital would be restored and patients would be treated on the lines of PGI by providing state-of-the-art facilities and best doctors in these hospitals.

He added that soon government hospitals in Punjab would provide medical packages at competitive rates to attract foreign nationals for treatment, which in turn would promote medical tourism and this could be a good source of revenue.

On the occasion, three patients were also present who regained their eyesight after undergoing free corneal transplants at Rajindra Hospital after the resumption of eye pupil replacement operations after a gap of nearly a decade.

Patiala rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh, an eye surgeon known for his social works, said that once Patiala was a hub for keratoplasty (replacement of eye pupils) but the previous governments never paid attention to it. He assured that the Punjab government now would pay full attention towards health services.

Director health and family welfare Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra spoke about the activities being carried out to make Patiala a cataract-free district by 2024. The state programme officer, Dr Neeti Singla, asked people to stay away from superstitions related to eye donation.