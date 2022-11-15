scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Punjab Minister announces water supply projects worth Rs 1.35 crore for Kartar Singh Sarabha’s village

Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa presided over the five-day sports event organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Ghadar revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha at his ancestral village in Ludhiana district.

Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa Monday announced several water supply projects worth Rs 1.35 crore for Sarabha village in Ludhiana.

Presiding over the five-day sports event organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Ghadar revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha at his ancestral village Sarabha, Jimpa said that India would always remain indebted to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice. “Sarabha was the youngest martyr of the country who attained martyrdom at the age of 19. The sacrifice made by Sarabha would always act as a beacon to inspire the youth to serve the nation,” he said.

Jimpa said that the state government was committed to the development of the ancestral village of the legendary hero of the country.

On the demand for upgrading the government school in the village, the minister said that steps are being taken in this regard to complete the process in a time-bound manner and asked the officials to send the proposals.

Earlier, he paid tributes at the statue of Kartar Singh Sarabha at the main village chowk and his memorial, and visited the ancestral house of the martyr. Later, he visited the ongoing sports festival on the village grounds in Sarabha.

First published on: 15-11-2022 at 11:01:16 am
Live Blog

