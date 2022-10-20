scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Punjab MILKFED to increase milk supply to Delhi by 1.7 lakh litres: Mann

“This is a revolutionary step aimed at supplementing the income of the farmers to bail them out from the agrarian crisis”, Mann said

Mann said that as per the agreement inked with the Delhi government, Verka will open new outlets in Delhi to increase the supply of milk products. (File)

State cooperative MILKFED will augment its milk supply to the capital from 30,000 litres to 2 lakh litres which will benefit the dairy farmers of the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said while inauguration the new milk and butter processing unit at the Verka plant Wednesday.

The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (MILKFED) sells milk and dairy products under the Verka brand.

Mann said that as per the agreement inked with the Delhi government, Verka will open new outlets in Delhi to increase the supply of milk products.

Striking an emotional chord with the city of Ludhiana, Mann described it as his “Karkam bhoomi” whereas Satauj village in Sangrur was his “janmabhoomi” and said that the project was a Diwali bonanza for the farmers. Mann said that the plant can process nine litres of milk daily and also has a 10-metric-tonne butter processing capacity.

The CM said that farmer-friendly schemes should be implemented to boost the dairy industry to make farmers financially independent and self-reliant.

Mann also said that the state cooperative has a strong presence in the market under the brand name Verka, adding that he has asked MILKFED to build a strong campaign to expand to other parts of the country and even abroad.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 10:03:02 am
