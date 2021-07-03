Punjab mega vaccination drive: Over 6 lakh doses administered in a day

At least 3.07 lakh beneficiaries were given first dose in 18-44 age group, the highest among all categories. (PTI Photo)

In Punjab’s highest ever numbers achieved in a day, the state administered more than 6 lakh doses Saturday as the government launched the ‘Mega Covid Vaccination Drive’.

As per the state health bulletin, a total of 6.26 lakh doses were given to the beneficiaries of all age groups on Saturday, of which 4.52 lakh were first doses and 1.74 lakh second doses.

At least 3.07 lakh beneficiaries were given first dose in 18-44 age group, the highest among all categories.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that it was for the first time that Punjab had received a satisfactory quantity of 6.84 lakh doses of Covieshield and 61,100 doses of Covaxin in one go on the evening of July 1.

He said that after receiving the vaccines, the government prepared the roadmap of ‘Mega Vaccination Drive’ to cover a minimum of 5 lakh people in a day.

Sharing the district-wise data of vaccination, Sidhu said that Ludhiana led all districts by administering 82,667 doses on Saturday, followed by Hoshiarpur (77,930) and Jalandhar (62,000).

Sidhu alleged that Punjab has been receiving less supply of doses in comparison to the neighbouring states like Haryana and Rajasthan,where the vaccination drive is in full swing. He said that vaccination coverage in Punjab was reduced to just 16,000-17,000 doses a day from June 27 to July 2 due to short supply.

He added that the Punjab government received only 79,550 doses of Covishield on June 24, then 79,540 doses on June 25 and 31,580 doses of Covaxin on June 29. The stock of Covishield remained almost nil from June 27 to July 1, he said.

The number of doses administered fell steeply from 1.14 lakh on June 22 to mere 17,704 on July 1 due to lack of doses, he said.

Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal said that the spread of the Delta Plus virus among countries is a matter of concern for the Punjab government as studies reveal that a person jabbed with two doses of vaccine experiences fewer effects whereas a person with no immunisation history is severely affected.

Experts from the medical fraternity say that the second dose of vaccine fortifies people from dangerous variants. Considering the spread of the Delta virus in Britain and European countries, it becomes important to bring people in the ambit of vaccination, he added.

Lal said that two cases of Delta variant surfaced in Patiala and Ludhiana district but both have recovered. He added that a total of 78.33 lakh doses have been administered in Punjab so far from which 66.60 lakh have been given the first dose and 11.73 lakh second dose.

Meanwhile, Punjab recorded 172 fresh cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the bulletin on Saturday. The highest number of new cases were recorded in Ludhiana (26), followed by Jalandhar (24), Patiala (15) and Bathinda (13). District Barnala recorded no new cases, as per the bulletin.