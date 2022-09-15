scorecardresearch
Maur mining case: Tractor march postponed after SSP’s assurance

Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian and additional deputy commissioner Rahul visited the spot and convinced the farmers to wait till September 16.

The tractor march planned by BKU Ugrahan against the alleged illegal mining case in Maur constituency was postponed.

The tractor march planned by BKU Ugrahan against the alleged illegal mining case in Maur constituency was postponed after Bathinda SSP J Elanchezhian and additional deputy commissioner Rahul visited the spot and convinced the farmers to wait till September 16.

Meanwhile, it needs to be mentioned that area MLA Sukhveer Maiser Khana had claimed that on September 8 late night, he had caught illegal mining going on in village Charat Singh Wala in the field of farmer Harjinder Singh Baggi, who is general secretary of BKU Ugrahan. MLA had also caught a few trolleys or sand which were moving on the main road close to that field.

Three persons had been arrested under the mining act and sent to jail while station house officer Bathinda rural was suspended as he didn’t reach the spot even after repeated calls by the MLA.

In a Facebook live session, MLA had even alleged a nexus between cops and people involved in sand mining as the digging machine had disappeared from the fields even after MLA had called the police at the spot and even 25 feet deep pit had been covered up overnight Though alleged illegal mining was being done in the fields of Baggi but he hasn’t been named in any FIR till date. On Wednesday, Baggi even addressed the farmers in Maur Mandi before starting the tractor march.

Though MLA had appealed to the BKU Ugrahan president Joginder Singh Ugrahan to get the matter investigated before protesting on the issue but Ugrahan supported Baggi and he was the one who had announced the Tractor march two days ago.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 07:46:17 am
