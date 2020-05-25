Punjab: Massive fire at Ludhiana mill, CM tells DC to conduct probe

After the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted that he had directed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to “look into the reasons behind the fire”. After the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted that he had directed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to “look into the reasons behind the fire”.

A massive fire broke out at a wool mill in Ludhiana Sunday. Nearly seven hours after it broke out, fire fighters were still trying to douse the flames.

No casualties were reported as the mill was empty at the time.

Flames engulfed the double storey building of RT Woollen Mill on RK Road in industrial area of Ludhiana around 12.15 pm. Soon, ten fire tenders rushed to the spot. There were no casualties and no one was injured as the unit, which had a huge stock of yarn thread and machinery stored inside, was lying closed. The stock and machinery inside were destroyed by the blaze.

The building also developed cracks, and firefighters were told to be cautious for fear that the structure might collapse.

After the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh tweeted that he had directed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to “look into the reasons behind the fire”.

Srishti Nath, fire station officer, said neighbors saw thick clouds of smoke coming from the building and called the owner. “The owner reached and called us. Within 15 minutes, our 10 tenders were here and pressed into service. Till now, they have been refilled with water multiple times. Almost 70-80 tenders have been used, after refilling. It will still take 2-3 hours more to completely douse flames,” he added.

