Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Punjab man murdered by ‘injecting drugs’, 3 held

According to police, though 21-year-old Manpreet used to consume drugs he did not know how to use an injection.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 20, 2022 7:02:30 pm
Police said that the body of Manpreet Singh Happy, 21, was found dumped at Shamashpur around Monday midnight.

The Khanna police arrested three persons, including a woman, Wednesday for allegedly killing a man by injecting drugs in his veins, with an intention of robbing him. One person is at large, officers said.

The arrested have been identified as Beant Kaur, her brother Sarwan Singh and their aide Gurpal Singh.

Police said that the body of Manpreet Singh Happy, 21, was found dumped at Shamashpur around Monday midnight. Manpreet hailed from the nearby Manewal village of Samrala tehsil, Ludhiana district.

According to his father Sohan Singh, Manpreet had left home Monday morning with a cash of Rs 5,000 cash. When he did not return even at night, he started searching for him. Later, the family found his body dumped in the fields at Shamashpur village.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Samrala Waryam Singh said that though Manpreet used to consume drugs he did not know how to use an injection. He went to the house of a drug peddler called Beant Kaur, who is already booked in four cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

“Beant Kaur of Rahimabad village, along with her brother Sarwan Singh and another aide Gurpal Singh, injected drugs in Manpreet’s arm, and when he died of overdose, they threw his body in fields. They wanted to rob him but he died,” said DSP.

Sohan Singh, in his complaint, stated that when his son’s body was recovered white froth was oozing from his mouth and there were blood marks on his left arm. The father said that three accused – Beant Kaur, Sarwan Singh and Gurpal Singh – killed his son by injecting ‘chitta’ (heroin) in his arm and they procured the drug from one Kala, of Chaunta village.

Police have registered an FIR against Beant Kaur, Gurpal Singh, Kala and Sarwan Singh under the sections 302 (murder), 34 (act done with common intention) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC, at Machhiwara police station. Kala has gone into hiding, police said.

 

 

