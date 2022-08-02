scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Punjab: Man kills wife after slitting her throat in Ludhiana, arrested

Zareen Ahmad worked as a freelance beautician and visited houses of clients. The husband used to stop her from going out of the house as he suspected her of infidelity.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 2, 2022 1:42:19 pm
The incident happened in front of their landlord who informed the police and rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The husband was arrested following the incident.

Suspecting a woman of infidelity, her husband allegedly slit her throat at their rented room in Harnam Nagar, Ludhiana, Monday.

Police said that the woman was declared dead on arrival at a private hospital. The deceased, identified as Zareen Ahmad, 35, worked as a beautician and visited the houses of her clients. Her husband, Haseem, 25, used to stop her from going out of the house as he suspected her of infidelity, police said.

The incident happened in front of their landlord who informed the police and rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival. The husband was arrested following the incident.

Haseem worked at a cardboard factory in Jalandhar, 61 km away from Ludhiana. Police said that Haseem used to visit home in Ludhiana on weekends. It was the second marriage of the woman and the couple has a two-year-old son from the marriage.

Deepak Kumar, the landlord, told police that the couple has been living on the first floor of his house for the past two years. They would often fight and the man also used to thrash the woman. Around 9 am on Monday, he heard screams of the woman and rushed to the first floor.

“I was shocked to see Haseem thrashing his wife. He had kept a knife on her neck. Before I could do something, he slit her throat. I raised the alarm following which the neighbours gathered there. We rushed the woman to hospital,” Deepak said.

Sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, Station House Officer of Model Town police station, said, Zareen was a freelance beautician and would visit houses of her customers. “On Monday morning also, Haseem thrashed Zareen over the same issue as she was getting ready to go out for work. We have called her parents from Saharanpur in UP,” the officer said.

The police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) of IPC against Haseem at Model Town police station.

First published on: 02-08-2022 at 01:42:19 pm

