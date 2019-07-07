Punjab: Man kills drug addict son

A fifty-year-old man allegedly murdered his nineteen-year-old son at village Manuke in district Moga. The body was recovered from a canal in village Phulewala of Baghapurana Saturday.

The accused Jagsir Singh (50), a bus conductor, told police that his son Manpreet Singh (19) was consuming chitta (heroin) since three years and would often thrash him for money to buy drugs.

He further added that Manpreet also used to thrash his mother Daljit Kaur and would sell kitchen utensils to buy drugs. On Thursday, he had again thrashed his parents demanding money and angry Jagsir Singh opened attack on him with an axe and he died. Later, Jagsir dumped his body in a canal.

Jagsir also alleged that once Manpreet, who was his only son, also brought a revolver and threatened to shoot the couple if they failed to give money.

Mother Daljit Kaur said that Manpreet would inject heroin almost five times a day and would fight with them daily. She added that her husband earned Rs 300-400 a day and he would snatch all to buy drugs. She said that her husband attacked Manpreet in anger but he died.

Inspector Mukhtiar Singh, SHO Baghapurana police station said, “This is the case of a very poor family. Jagsir would earn Rs 300 a day and had no land. Manpreet used to snatch all money to buy drugs. He attacked him in anger but he died. We recovered body in a canal near Phulewala village.”

Jagsir has been booked for murder in an FIR registered at Baghapurana police station.