Punjab: Man ends life after accusing Cong MLA’s wife, son in video

A man allegedly ended his life at his residence at Jagraon Monday late, after accusing a Congress MLA’s wife and son of harassment in a four-minute video.

The deceased, Karamjit Singh, 40, native of Sawaddi Kalan village but resident of Mohalla Mayijeena at Jagraon, in a video alleged that his live-in partner Jasvir Kaur, along with Congress’s Baghapurana MLA Darshan Singh Brar’s wife Amarjit Kaur and MLA’s son Kamaljit Singh Brar, allegedly humiliated and harassed him due to which he was taking the extreme step.

In the video, he also clarified that MLA Brar was not at fault but it was his wife and son who had been harassing and humiliating him.

He alleged in the video that his live-in partner Jasvir Kaur, who is a widow, would fight with him over petty issues. Few days back too, they had a fight and she went to Khote village (in Nihal Singh Wala of Moga) at the residence of MLA Brar. He said that the MLA and his family considered Jasvir as their ‘daughter’. The man alleged that when he went there to bring her back, the MLA’s wife and son humiliated and harassed him. He alleged Jasvir Kaur would also threaten him often using the MLA’s name and that of his son.

He alleged that when he went to the MLA’s residence to get Jasvir back, he was again humiliated and many baseless allegations were made against him. He alleged that even as MLA Brar told Jasvir to go back home with him, the MLA’s wife said that “we will get you picked from home, we will get you killed but we will not send our daughter with you”.

He alleged that he had even signed a compromise letter and given it to Kamaljit Brar but Jasvir still refused to come home and said that “even if he (Karamjit) dies, she will not go back.. I will get him killed because I am Kamaljit’s sister”.

The man alleged in the video that Jasvir Kaur also “got him thrashed” a few days ago by her son Daljot Singh (her son from her previous marriage) and recorded a video of it. He alleged that Jasvir Kaur used to pass derogatory remarks against his daughter Pawanjot Kaur (daughter of the deceased from his previous marriage).

Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO of Jagraon city police station, said that Karamjit’s body was found hanging from grills at his home in Mohalla Mayijeena. “We are probing the case. His daughter’s statement is being recorded. The video is being probed,” the SHO said.

Congress leader Kamaljit Singh, son of MLA Darshan Singh Brar, said, “My mother is sarpanch of Khote village and keeps on helping women who are in need. This was the case of domestic violence and Karamjit used to thrash Jasvir after consuming alcohol. Earlier too, many times my mother had struck a compromise between the two. This time Jasvir refused to go back and when he came that day to take her back, I was also sitting there. I also told Jasvir to go back but she refused. Karamjit also gave a written letter promising that he will not beat her again but she refused to go. Me or my mother did not harass anyone. If he has named us in the video, police can probe and verify it.”

