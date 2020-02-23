Punjab: Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at infamous village Daulewala

Jaspreet Singh Jaspreet Singh

A man died of suspected drug overdose and his body was found lying on roadside at village Daulewala of sub-division Dharamkot in Moga Friday. The village is infamous for rampant drug trade with a high number of its residents booked under the NDPS Act.

Police said that it was suspected that Jaspreet Singh (22), from village Kahan Singh Wala of Moga, had come to Daulewala to procure drugs and got unconscious after taking an overdose. Some passersby informed the police. He died while being taken to hospital.

Jaspreet’s family told police that their son had been an addict for nearly two years. They demanded action against peddlers who provided him drugs. Police registered an FIR on their statement.

Meanwhile, the Moga police conducted door to door raids in Daulewala to nab those who sold contraband to Jaspreet. The forces led by Dharamkot DSP Yadwinder Singh had detained eight suspects, till the filing of this report.

ASI Paramdeep Singh, incharge, Daulewala police check post, said that Jaspreet had left home Friday around 10 am saying that he was going to meet his sister who lives at Zira in Ferozepur. “However, he came to Daulewala to buy drugs and got unconscious after taking an overdose. Prima facie he died of drug overdose but autopsy report is awaited,” said ASI.

Inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO Kot Ise Khan police station said that an FIR against unidentified peddlers was registered under the section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of IPC on the statement of Harpreet Singh, brother of the deceased.

“According to his brother, Jaspreet was a farmer. He came to Daulewala on his two-wheeler. We have detained 7-8 suspects from the village for questioning,” said SHO.

