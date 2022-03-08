Punjab: Man dies by suicide in police station; two cops booked

A man, arrested in a snatching case, allegedly hanged himself to death from the girder of the lock-up inside Salem Tabri police station of Ludhiana late on Sunday following which a judicial inquiry has been marked and two police personnel booked for causing death due to negligence.

Ashish Kumar alias Shashi of Mohla Goraya village of Jalandhar was arrested Friday near Jalandhar Bypass chowk. The police had claimed recovery of seven stolen mobile phones, a sharp-edged weapon and a motorcycle from his possession. He was on police remand for questioning. On Sunday evening, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself using a bedsheet.

An FIR has been registered against ASI Gurjit Singh, posted as munshi at the police station, and Home guard Ashok Masih, posted as sentry, under section 304-A of IPC (causing death due to negligence).

ACP (north) Mahesh Kumar said. “Being on duty, it was their responsibility to keep a watch on the inmate in the lock-up”.

A judicial inquiry has also been marked in the case. Two others, ASI Jatinder Singh and assistant munshi Mukesh Kumar were shunted to Police Lines.

A board of three doctors conducted an autopsy. The report is awaited.