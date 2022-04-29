Punjab: Man climbs atop mobile tower, demands release of Sikh prisoners, justice in sacrilege cases

A Sikh man climbed atop a mobile tower Friday at Rode village of Moga in Punjab to demand justice for Sikhs in the country. His demands included the release of Sikh prisoners from jails across the country, justice in cases of sacrilege of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and shifting of Khalistani extremist Jagtar Singh Hawara from Tihar Jail of Delhi to any other prison in Punjab.

Hawara is currently serving life imprisonment at Tihar Jail as one of the accused in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. Incidentally, Rode is the ancestral village of slain Khalistani extremist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The man, identified as Balwinder Singh, a resident of village Kokri Phull of Moga, climbed the tower in the early hours on Friday morning, said the police. Before reaching the top of the tower, he also left behind a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and among other demands, he asked for a stricter law to tackle sacrilege of Sikh religious texts.

SSP Moga Gulneet Singh Khurana said the local villagers informed the police about the man Friday morning. “He has left a letter in which he has written to the PM demanding release of Sikh prisoners and justice in sacrilege cases. He is a baptised Sikh and runs a scrap shop at his village. We are trying to talk to him and bring him down from the tower,” the SSP said. The man was perched on the tower till the filing of this report and the police were trying to negotiate with him.