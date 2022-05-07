Man booked as 2-month-old son dies after he threw him on floor

The Ludhiana police Friday booked a man, originally a resident of Uttarakhand, for allegedly throwing his two-month old child on the floor, eventually leading to his death.

Ankit Brisht, a resident of LIG flats Dugri of Ludhiana, was booked based on the statement of his wife Monika Brisht, who alleged that he used to suspect that she was having an extramarital affair and believed that he was not the father of the child.

Monika told the police that her husband was drug and liquor addict. He was unemployed and she had been pestering him to take up a job.

“I got married to Ankit last year despite opposition from his family. It is my second marriage and his first. His family had been putting pressure on him to end the marriage. When I was six-month pregnant, they wanted me to abort the child as they believed that Ankit was not the father. I told Ankit to get a DNA test if he had any doubts,” Monika told The Indian Express.

The woman said that on May 2, the couple had an argument after Ankit’s family again called him and asked him to leave her. “He was holding the baby and in fit of rage, he bashed him on the floor and left the house. The baby remained unconscious for a few hours. The next day, he turned blue. We took him to hospital but the baby could not be saved,” she alleged.

Monika said that Ankit has not returned home since May 2 and has been sending her abusive texts and voice messages. “He is accusing me of killing the baby,” she alleged.

Police registered an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of IPC against Ankit at Dugri police station.

Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, SHO Dugri police station said, “The FIR has been registered on the statement of the mother but we are awaiting autopsy report to know the cause of death,” said SHO.