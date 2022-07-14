Punjab: Man ‘beats’ father to death after fight over loud music

A man allegedly assaulted his father, till he died, at Lakha village of Jagraon in Ludhiana district late Monday. Police registered an FIR against the man Tuesday late after getting to know that the father died.

A quarrel broke out between father and his son after the latter was playing loud music on the woofers. The father asked him to stop as it was too late but the son attacked him with a wooden log.

The accused was identified as Karam Singh, 25, and the victim was identified as Jagroop Singh, 50. Police arrested the accused and registered an FIR on the basis of the statement of the victim’s son Davinder Singh.

Davinder stated that Karam used to fight with their father on petty issues. “Around 9.30 pm, Karam was playing loud music using woofers. Since it was the time for everyone to sleep, my father asked Karam to stop playing the music and sleep. But Karam refused and it triggered a spat,” said Davinder.