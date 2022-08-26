scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Punjab man with alleged links to Bambiha gang shot dead in Philippines

An audio clip saying Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal from Moga was gunned down in Manila on the orders of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, the alleged masterminds of the Sidhu Moosewala murder, has gone viral.

Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal , alias Pardhan, belonged to Lopo in Moga district and was booked in an Arms Act case registered at the Smalsar police station in 2020. (Express Photo)

A Punjabi man with alleged links with the Devinder Bambiha gang was shot dead in the Philippines on Thursday, police said on Friday.

Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal (33), alias Pardhan, belonged to Lopo in Moga district and was booked in an Arms Act case registered at the Smalsar police station in 2020, according to Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. A senior police officer of the Anti-Gangster Task Force said Mandeep had facilitated the Bambiha gang’s activities abroad and that his name had cropped up during the interrogation of some gangsters.

News reports from the Philippines said an Indian was gunned down by two unidentified men at Navotas in Metro Manila. Police said the man was riding a black motorcycle along the southbound lane of Road 10 in Barangay NBBN around 11.20 am when he was shot thrice in the back by one of the suspects.

An audio clip has gone viral in which a person claiming to be Deepak Mundi, the absconding sharpshooter in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, is heard saying that Mandeep was gunned down on the orders of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar to avenge the killings of Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Mannu. Roopa and Mannu, also accused in the Moosewala case, were shot dead by police near Amritsar. Bishnoi and Brar are the masterminds of the murder of the rapper-turned-politician, according to police.

“However, the authenticity of the Mundi audio is not confirmed. Some other person might be using his name and it might be a fake audio. But if it is a case of gang rivalry from Punjab, Brar-Bishnoi might be involved in it,” said the police officer, adding that whether it was a result of a local gang rivalry in the Philippines capital was yet to be verified.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:40:05 pm
