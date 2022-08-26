scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Punjab man with alleged links to Bambiha gang shot dead in Philippines

An audio clip saying Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal was gunned down in Manila on the orders of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, the alleged masterminds of the Sidhu Moosewala murder, has gone viral.

Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal , alias Pardhan, belonged to Lopo in Moga district and was booked in an Arms Act case registered at the Smalsar police station in 2020. (Express Photo)

A man was shot dead in Navotas city in Metro Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, in what investigators believe may be a fallout of a gang war that has been brewing in Punjab’s heartlands for decades.

The man, identified as Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal (33), alias Pardhan, hailed from Lopo village of Moga district and had alleged links with the Devinder Bambiha gang.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said Mandeep had been booked in a case of Arms Act registered at Smalsar police station in 2020.

A senior officer from Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) said that Mandeep was involved in facilitating activities of gangsters belonging to the Bambiha group abroad and his name had cropped up during interrogations of some gangsters.

“However it is yet to be verified if the murder was a result of gang rivalry in Punjab or a fall out of local rivalry in Manila,” said the officer.

Meanwhile, an audio clip has gone viral in which a person claiming to be Deepak Mundi, the sharpshooter wanted for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, is heard saying that Mandeep has been gunned down on the orders of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar to avenge the killings of Jagroop Roopa and Manpreet Mannu. Bishnoi and Brar have been named as masterminds in Moosewala’s killing by the Punjab Police.

Roopa and Mannu, both suspects in Moosewala’s murder, were shot dead by Punjab Police in an encounter near Amritsar in July this year.

“The authenticity of Mundi’s audio is yet to be confirmed. Some other person might be using his name and it might be fake altogether. But if it is a gang rivalry from Punjab, then Brar-Bishnoi might be involved in this murder as well,” said the officer.

Local reports from Manila said that an Indian was gunned down by two unidentified men in Barangay NBBN, Navotas City on Thursday, August 25.

Police said that the victim was targeted when he was riding his black motorcycle along the southbound lane of Road 10 in Barangay NBBN at around 11:20 am. The man was fatally shot thrice in the back by one of the suspects.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:40:05 pm
