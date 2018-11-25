Punjab: Lured by fake job alert on social media, hundreds of youths flock to Ludhiana

Hundreds of job-seeking youths belonging to Punjab and neighbouring states were in for a shock Sunday after they reached government run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) on Gill Road of Ludhiana for a ‘job interview’ only to realise that there was no such event scheduled.

It was found that a fake job alert message went viral on social media including WhatsApp and youths reached Ludhiana hoping to get a job for Rs 22,700 a month as ‘promised’ in the message.

The message which went viral read that a company will conduct written test and interviews at Government ITI Ludhiana on November 25 for posts for recruitment of electricians, welders, diesel mechanics, instrument mechanics, fitters among others and they will be employed for two years.

It also claimed that a salary of Rs 22,700 (CTC per month) will be provided to the selected candidates and youths from 18 to 28 years of age can apply for all posts. Two phone numbers were also given in the message which further said that interested candidates should reach Government ITI Ludhiana on Sunday (November 25) at 10.30 am. The message also claimed that ‘freshers’ with no prior experience can also apply.

A confused commotion was witnessed at ITI campus as hundreds of youths, mostly unemployed, reached Sunday for an ‘interview’. Later, when ITI staff told them that no such interview was scheduled, they started calling on the numbers given in the viral message but they were switched off.

Jaspreet Singh (23) who traveled from Hoshiarpur said, “At least 500 youths were here today after reading fake viral message promising jobs to freshers. Most of us were unemployed. When I spoke to others, they have come from as far as Rajasthan and Haryana. This shows that how social media is being misused widely. When we reached here, we got to know that no such job drive was being organized by ITI, nor it was the venue for some private company. It was a prank probably and many youths got trapped in it.”

A source from ITI said that at least 500 youths thronged ITI campus and enquired about the drive showing fake message on WhatsApp. They returned after being told that no such interview was scheduled either by ITI or any company. Jaswant Singh Bhattal, principal, ITI Gill Road, Ludhiana, said that their institute never advertised any job drive or issued any such message. “It was completely fake and we will be filing complaint against it. Hundreds of youths were harassed unnecessarily and they traveled overnight to reach here from neighboring states apart from Punjab. I also received many calls enquiring about this message. We had organized a job fair from November 19 to 22 but no such job drive was scheduled for today,” he said.